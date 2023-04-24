in

‘During my secondary school days in Friesland, I found a response in the punk culture. I sometimes felt lonely, a dissenter. After the former art academy in Kampen rejected me, I entered the squatting circuit. In 2001 I squatted with three others in the dilapidated factory of chips manufacturer Golden Wonder in Zwolle. I lived there for a year.

“In the factory I organized performances for touring bands, from Zagreb to New York, and opened a small bar. I gave the entrance fee to the bands. I bought peanut butter, bread and electrodes for my welding machine from the bar revenues, no more than 50 euros a month. I got goat cheese, pastries and vegetables from waste containers from large supermarkets. That’s all I needed. It gave a feeling of complete independence, something I want to continue to experience.

“In my work I try to take a step beyond activist art. Activism puts energy into the conflict and puts the blame on the other. I think that’s a shame. As a social artist, I use humor and social interaction to make important topics, such as Dutch migration policy, open to discussion for a large audience.

“As an artist you make a choice: either you take a part-time job, or you live entirely from your art. I chose the latter. My artistry is a business in which I invest a lot of time and money. Lately I’ve noticed that studios and museums know where to find me more often. I usually earn below the minimum wage, but there is an upward trend.”

out

‘For one of my projects – sixty woodcut portraits of undocumented refugees – I invested 2,500 euros in one and a half kilometers of 300 gram acid-free Hahnemühle paper. By selling a limited edition, I hope to recoup those costs.

“With a daughter and the monthly rent for my studio, financial security has become more important. What remains, I put in a buffer. I see that savings as insurance: during the corona pandemic, it was my salvation. I did get an allowance, but it wasn’t a lot of money.

“In 2012 I bought a motorboat, which I converted into tiny houseboat and renovated during the first corona wave. I placed a quarter of a caravan on the aft deck. That became my bedroom. The houseboat helped me survive in Amsterdam, which is experiencing a lot of gentrification. I lived on it for seven years. Hopefully it can continue to exist as an artistic object, for example in a sculpture garden of a museum.

“I am looking for a studio home with my family. Difficult, because there are only 250 of them in the city. But I don’t want to move back to the countryside. In Amsterdam I am in the middle of a stream of new people and ideas.”

Net income: varies per month; 600 to 4,400 euros Fixed charges: rent workshop and maintenance tiny houseboat (450 euros), groceries (450 euros), health insurance (130 euros), child costs (200 euros), internet, TV, telephone (12 euros), subscription to trade magazine BK information and magazine Metropolis m (50 euros per year), clothing (40 euros), catering (40 euros), small change for the homeless (30 euros) Save: 300-700 euros Last big purchase: renovation boat (5,000 euros), art project (2,500 euros)

Newsletter

NRC Smart Life Pieces that help you make your life better and your career better