The player of the Uruguay national team, Rodrigo Bentancur, starred in a play that brought back memories to lovers of Argentine football. After a misguided pass to goalkeeper Wojciech Szczęsny, Iranian forward Mehdi Taremi took advantage of the situation and made it 1-0 for Porto against Juventus in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16.

The play is similar to that failed exit from the bottom playing for Boca Juniors, in which the attacker from San Lorenzo at that time, Mauro Matos, capitalized on a goal and in that way the Cyclone took the victory.

Although the mistake made in 2015 was very hard for Bentancur due to the fact that he could be seen leaving the field with tears in his eyes, he was soon able to recover and his good performances caused great teams to notice him and that he is currently playing in the best leagues in the world.

❗️ GOAL FROM PORTO! ⚽️ A Juventus error left the goal served to Mehdi Taremi, who did not miss the opportunity to surprise PORTO 1-0 JUVENTUSpic.twitter.com/1pCS5Bk6ch – Un 10 Puro (@ Un10Puro) February 17, 2021

At the time, Rodolfo Arruabarrena defended him from criticism and expressed in a conference once the game was over: “He’s hurt by the situation, but he played a great game and lived up to what this shirt demands. He’s a boy, we’ll talk at week”.

The difference was that the pass to Matos in La Bombonera was with seconds remaining until the end of the match, while this time it was in the first minute of play. In fact, Porto’s goal was the third earliest Juventus received in its entire Champions League history.

The first place goes to David Alaba of Bayern Munich when in 2013 and in just 25 seconds he scored the goal and the second place belongs to Andreas Moller from another German team such as Borussia Dortmund in 1995 at 37 seconds.

