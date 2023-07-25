Doctors have recently become concerned about young people, especially girls of puberty, who deliberately overdose on painkillers. Such a youngster was Floor* (20). As a teenager she suffered from an eating disorder and severe depressive feelings and drove her therapists, parents and herself to despair. Still, she climbed on top. “When I think back on that now, I think girl, what did you do.”
Josselin Curtain
