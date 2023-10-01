a flock of sheep consumed more than 300 kilograms of medicinal cannabis, the event that impacted the entire world, took place in Greece, How did it happen? We will tell you all the details.

What effects did they have? A veterinarian found it necessary to come to the aid of the animals after consume more than 300 kilos of marijuana, to ensure that they were safe and did not suffer further consequences.

This is Giannis Bourounis who told the unusual story, the owner of the largest medicinal marijuana plantation in central and eastern Europe, caused a stir by announcing that a flock of sheep entered the greenhouse of the plantation.

The story immediately went viral, this is because the sheep ran out of 300 kilos of marijuana, which is why Bourounis said on local radio: ““I’m very well, but the sheep are better, full of madness.”

Likewise, during the interview on local radio in Greece, he highlighted what he did when he saw the animals in the sowing: “While we were trying to save everything we could, suddenly we saw sheep and goats grazing normally inside the greenhouse.”

This unusual event happened during the rains that flooded the fields in the region, because the animals were looking for food. The unexpected thing was that they ended up in the private greenhouse and consumed the entire production of marijuana plants.

Finally, the owner of the greenhouse told the local media: “I don’t know whether to laugh or cry. We had the heat wave and we lost a lot of production. We also had floods, we lost almost everything. And now this. The herd entered the greenhouse and “He ate what was left. I don’t know what to say, honestly.”