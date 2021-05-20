ofPatrick Mayer shut down

Markus Söder heralds the CSU election campaign for the federal elections – with spectacular plans for Bavaria. Once again, the Free State should be a pioneer in Germany.

Munich – The place from which Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder publicized his plans for Bavaria could hardly have been more symbolic. The party chairman and General Secretary Markus Blume were connected to the start of the digital CSU conference series on the 2021 federal election from the Franz-Josef-Strauss-Haus on Nymphenburger Strasse in Munich – the former party headquarters of the Christian Social Union.

Strauss, known as FJS, was once considered a modernizer as the Bavarian Prime Minister (1978-1988). He brought innovative corporations and technologies to Bavaria and generously subsidized new ideas and projects. Some observers see this as the basis for the state’s prosperity. It was under this impression that his post-after-after-successor, Söder, presented his ideas for the federal election on September 26, 2021.

Markus Söder (CSU): Bavaria should be a role model for all of Germany

After all, the 54-year-old Franconian had recently repeatedly warned against a federal government under top candidate Annalena Baerbock and the Greens – and did so this time: “We must not leave the country to the Greens.” As he and Chancellor candidate Armin Laschet (CDU) den Despite the polls he wants to win the election, Söder let the many virtual members of the CSU immediately know: politically, the Union must “have the opinion leadership on future issues”, he said and wants to “shape the spirit of the times” in the future. Retreating into yesterday is not an option for the future ”.

We cannot leave the land to the Greens.

According to Söder, it is primarily about significantly increasing the work-life balance in Germany and thus making the whole country more sustainable. Bavaria should serve as a “role model” for this, as a role model. “My model is to develop Bavaria as Germany’s California,” he explained.

He did not specify exactly what he meant by California. But he was probably interested in this work-life balance approach: Enjoying a good life and still being progressive and productive. So as not to lose prosperity again. Just like the huge state on the west coast of the United States.

Markus Söder: CSU chief distributes against the Greens and Annalena Baerbock before the 2021 federal election

Alliance 90 / The Greens and Annalena Baerbock then let it be known that “growth does not go with higher taxes” and that it was “an old, left-wing programmatic approach” anyway. Means: Söder does not want to touch taxes for more happiness. Or even lower it? “We have so high tax rates in Germany that we can no longer be competitive,” he said and once again railed against the Greens, who obviously occupy him quite a lot.

The wealth tax is an “ancient camel from the eighties. Why do the Greens always reach into the 50-year-old Hofreiter box, where the ancient things are in there? ”Söder asked in the digital circle. With Hofreiter the top politician Anton “Toni” Hofreiter from Munich should have been meant.

Markus Söder: Clear message from the CSU boss to Union Chancellor candidate Armin Laschet

And because Söder was really in motion with the whole work-life balance, he also let the CDU / CSU chancellor candidate Armin Laschet know: “We’ll rock it somehow!” Now he just has to put it all into action implement. Somehow. (pm)