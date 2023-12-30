Children's Ombudsman Lvova-Belova: in Belgorod, three children were killed during shelling by the Armed Forces of Ukraine

During the shelling of Belgorod by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), three children were killed and 15 more were injured. Children's Ombudsman Maria Lvova-Belova reports this in her Telegram-channel.

Lvova-Belova noted that as a result of the attack in the center of Belgorod on December 30, three children were killed, another 15 minors were injured, five of them are in serious condition. “All necessary assistance will be provided to the victims,” said the children’s ombudsman.

According to previous information from the Ministry of Emergency Situations, two children were among the dead.

On December 30, the Ukrainian Armed Forces attacked the center of Belgorod. Because of the incident, 108 people were injured; another 14 city residents could not be saved. It is known that residential buildings in the city center, commercial facilities and more than 100 cars were damaged as a result of the shelling.