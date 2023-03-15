A man was injured as a result of shelling by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) of the village of Aleksandrovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic. This was announced on Tuesday, March 14, by the representative office of the DPR in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Issues Related to War Crimes of Ukraine (JCCC).

“Aleksandrovka, on the street. Kirov, 197, a man born in 1956 was wounded, ”the ministry said in a Telegram channel.

Earlier in the day, Donetsk Mayor Oleksiy Kulemzin said that the number of people injured in a drone drop on the Kirovsky district of Donetsk had risen to three.

The day before, as a result of the shelling of Donetsk, two residents, a man and a woman, were injured. In addition, the building of city school No. 51 and the Topaz plant were damaged.

At the same time, footage of the consequences of the shelling of the Kievsky district of Donetsk appeared. The video made by the Izvestia film crew shows school No. 58 that was hit by the impact. The windows in the educational institution were broken, the plaster of the walls and ceiling was crumbling.

The special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.