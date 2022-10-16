Donetsk Mayor Kulemzin: HIMARS MLRS rocket hit the city administration building

As a result of the shelling by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), the building of the city administration of Donetsk was damaged. This was announced by the mayor of the city Alexei Kulemzin in his Telegram-channel.

“Today at 07:37, a direct hit of enemy ammunition was recorded on the building of the city administration of Donetsk from the Park of Forged Figures,” he wrote.

According to him, windows were broken in the city administration building, and three cars parked near the building burned down. Kulemzin did not specify whether there were any casualties as a result of the shelling.

Earlier it was reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine fired at the Voroshilovsky district of Donetsk, firing three rockets from the HIMARS multiple launch rocket system (MLRS). The representative office of the DPR said that during the morning, Ukrainian troops also fired at the Kyiv, Kirov and Kuibyshevsky districts of the city.