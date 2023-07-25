Not far from the dam in Kronstadt, a boat capsized, in which there were six people. As a result of the incident, one of them died, which was reported on July 24 by the press service of the Western Interregional Investigation Department for Transport of the RF IC.

“On the evening of July 24, 2023, a message was received that a boat with six people on board capsized near the dam near the city of Kronstadt. According to preliminary information, all people were removed from the water, one person died, ”the agency said in a Telegram channel.

Investigators and criminologists went to the scene, organized a set of verification activities aimed at establishing all the circumstances of the incident.

On July 21, it became known about the crash of the Carver-41 pleasure boat in the waters of the Gulf of Finland in St. Petersburg. There were nine people on board at the time of the accident. The investigators detained the captain of the boat, born in 1984, who disappeared after the incident, as well as a man, born in 1979, to whom the owner handed over the ship for investigative measures.