As a result of an explosion on the outskirts of Lugansk, a fire broke out at a gas distribution center, reports RIA News…

Representatives of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Lugansk People’s Republic informed the agency’s correspondents about this.

As previously reported, an explosion on the outskirts of Lugansk thundered on the evening of February 15. According to the department, as a result of the incident, there was a fire at the gas distribution unit. At the moment, the height of the flame is about 20 meters.

An operational headquarters was deployed at the scene of the explosion, emergency services are working. According to preliminary data, none of the people were injured in the accident.

Let us remind you that earlier two people died as a result of an explosion at a gas station in the Kharkov region.