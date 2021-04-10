As a result of an accident involving a bus in Turkey, 26 people were injured and one Russian woman was killed. On Saturday, April 10, reports RIA News with reference to the Consulate General of the Russian Federation.

According to reports, a bus with 32 Russian tourists, following the route Konya – Aksaray, got into an accident at about 09:30. Dozens of victims were urgently taken to local hospitals in the cities of Konya and Selcuk. As the agency notes, one Russian tourist was killed.

It is reported that two employees of the Russian Embassy in Ankara went to the scene to clarify the circumstances of the accident.

In October 2020, a bus carrying Russian tourists bound for Antalya airport was involved in a fatal accident in the Kundu region. According to the source, the vehicle collided with a passenger car in the oncoming lane.