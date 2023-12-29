Governor Gladkov: a person died as a result of a Ukrainian Armed Forces missile attack on Belgorod

As a result of a massive missile attack by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) on Belgorod, a person was killed. About this in Telegram– Governor of the Belgorod region Vyacheslav Gladkov said on the channel.

According to him, a man was killed as a result of a direct hit by one of the shells on a private residential building. In addition, four people were injured.

“A ten-year-old child suffered a shrapnel wound in the gluteal region (the condition is assessed as moderate). A woman has a shrapnel wound in the temporal region, one man has shrapnel wounds to the head, and the second man has a concussion,” he specified. The victims were taken to the Belgorod Regional Clinical Hospital and the Children's Regional Hospital.