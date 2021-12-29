Five people, including two children, were injured in a mass traffic accident involving a passenger bus in Primorye. This was announced on Wednesday, December 29, by the press service of the regional UGIBDD UMVD of Russia.

According to the ministry, in Ussuriysk, a 53-year-old woman, driving a Mitsubishi Outlander, drove into the oncoming lane and collided with a Toyota Prius. The car turned from impact across the roadway, after which it crashed into another car of the same model Toyota Prius. In the salon of the last car there were two adults and two children.

“After the collision, the Mitsubishi Outlander was thrown in the opposite direction, after which the car drove into the Daewoo BS106 bus standing at the bus stop. At this time, passengers were boarding and disembarking (they were not injured), “the TV channel’s press service reported. REN TV…

The accident injured a 38-year-old driver and passenger of a Toyota Prius, who were prescribed outpatient treatment. The passengers of the second Toyota Prius – a woman and her two children – received injuries of varying severity and were hospitalized.

In relation to the female driver who provoked the accident, a protocol was drawn up under the article on drunk driving. Her driving experience is 26 years.

On December 28, as a result of an accident with three passenger cars near Samara, three people were killed, two more were injured. The accident occurred on the 81st km of the Samara-Buguruslan highway near the village of Fedorovka.