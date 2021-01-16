The AC Milan currently leads Serie A. Striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic plays a big part in this. But what if the Swede should be out? A tremendous thought to think about. But that’s exactly why Milan is looking for a replacement. Now an old friend from the Bundesliga has moved into the Rossoneri’s sights.
According to the SportPicture Mario Mandzukic should be the new object of desire. The Croatian is currently without a club and could strengthen the Italians immediately. He has experience from playing in Germany, Qatar, Croatia, Italy and Spain. He won the triple with FC Bayern Munich in 2013. His last club was Al-Duhail SC.
It cannot be ruled out that Mandzukic will look for a sporting challenge again. With Milan he can play for the Champions League and championship. It would be a win for both sides. The AC increases in width and the player can stand on the football field again. The further development should definitely be observed.
