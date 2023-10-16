The Dutch Food and Consumer Product Safety Authority (NVWA) has temporarily halted the activities of 46 livestock farmers. The regulator is doing this as a precaution, because a poisonous pesticide has been used on livestock farms against mice that can be harmful to public health. Livestock farms are therefore no longer allowed to remove animals and animal products for the time being, the NVWA reports in an email press release.

This concerns the pesticide Racumin foam with coumatralyl as the active substance. According to the World Health Organization, the pesticide can be harmful to health if ingested in large quantities. The drug may therefore only be used under strict conditions. Research by the NVWA showed that a pest controller did not comply with these rules or did not comply sufficiently.

At one farm, traces of the mouse poison were found in the liver of a calf. Because the pest controller also worked at 45 other livestock farms, the NVWA also temporarily halted work on these farms. The authority investigates the holdings and takes control samples of animals ‘if there is reason to do so’. For example, “the NVWA wants to prevent animal (by)products containing the substance coumatralyl from entering the consumption chain.” The removal ban will only be lifted after the investigation.