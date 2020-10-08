Thomas Partey’s time at Atletico Madrid ended in one fell swoop on Deadline Day. The Ghanaian national player trained in his own youth (26 missions) left the Rojiblancos for north London. Arsenal FC surprisingly activated the release clause of 50 million euros and caught Atletico off guard.
While Partey is playing for the Gunners in the future, he is tearing a big hole in coach Diego Simeone’s plans that will be difficult to close after the transfer deadline. There is still a small back door thanks to the “emergency transfer” rule in Spain.
This has just been canceled in the case of serious injuries, a player is snatched away from a La Liga team by a clause shortly before the transfer deadline, but there is still time to find a replacement. The Colchoneros can now react for 30 days, but are only allowed to use league competitors.
Lucas Torreira was another defensive midfielder on loan – from Arsenal of all places. Simeone does not see a one-on-one substitute in Uruguay. Rather, the Madrid sports magazines report Marca and AS of interest in Valencia’s Geoffrey Kondogbia.
Like Partey, he is 27 years old and at home in the central midfield. Kondogbia’s contract with Valencia CF is still valid until 2022, but apparently he can also leave the bats with an exit clause. Valencia, on the other hand, would then no longer have a chance to find a replacement.
There are still some hurdles to a possible deal. First of all, Kondogbia would not be eligible to play in the Champions League because the squad had to be reported to UEFA on October 6th. On the other hand, the La Liga clubs are not allowed to spend more than 25 percent of their own transfer income this summer. After the state aid they received in the wake of the corona crisis, the clubs committed themselves to it.
One reason why Real Madrid did not spend a penny and why FC Barcelona had great difficulties pressing ahead with the planned change in personnel.
