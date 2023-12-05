Known by thousands of Colombians, Javier Hernández Bonnet is one of the most beloved sports journalists in the country and who has been to the most important events in the world of football.

However, the communicator could not attend the draw for the Copa América in the United States, which will be played in 2024, because when he went to obtain the visa he appeared as an alleged member of the FARC.

“The most unusual thing of all happened to me, in fact, all morning I have been doing paperwork. I appeared as a member of the FARC, how do you think? I don’t know if it is a namesake,” Javier Hernández Bonnet said in Blog Deportivo.

