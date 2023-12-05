You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The journalist began his professional career in 1978.
Caracol Television
The journalist began his professional career in 1978.
The journalist told the anecdote why he could not go to the Copa América 2024 draw.
Known by thousands of Colombians, Javier Hernández Bonnet is one of the most beloved sports journalists in the country and who has been to the most important events in the world of football.
However, the communicator could not attend the draw for the Copa América in the United States, which will be played in 2024, because when he went to obtain the visa he appeared as an alleged member of the FARC.
“The most unusual thing of all happened to me, in fact, all morning I have been doing paperwork. I appeared as a member of the FARC, how do you think? I don’t know if it is a namesake,” Javier Hernández Bonnet said in Blog Deportivo.
Development news…
