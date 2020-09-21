In Côte d’Ivoire, supporters of Alassane Ouattara are doing everything to support their candidate for the presidential election. Even if it means inventing fictitious supports
A few weeks ago, several publications on social networks and even articles in the Ivorian press claimed that an “international constitutionalist” considered that the outgoing president Alassane Ouattara was well eligible for a third term. Except that this eminent specialist in constitutional law does not exist.
