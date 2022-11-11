Red Bull owner Dietrich Mateschitz was a man after our hearts. Instead of flaunting his billions, he let others enjoy his fortune. Countless athletes found their way to the top through the Red Bull group. And of course the company also benefited from that, but still. Unfortunately, Mateschitz passed away recently after a long illness. And even after his death, he takes good care of his staff.

More than 2,000 employees working at the head office in Fuschl, Austria, receive a bonus of 3,000 euros as a last wish from Mateschitz. Incidentally, it was not so easy to make the wish come true. According to HLN Red Bull had to label the bonus as inflation compensation so that the tax authorities could not steal a part.

A nice final gesture to his staff, we think. In addition, Mateschitz wants Red Bull’s F1 activities to continue as usual, Helmut Marko told Aan Auto, Motor und Sport. So it shouldn’t be the case that a new management is going to turn things around.

Who are Dietrich Mateschitz’s successors?

Mateschitz reportedly left a letter to his son Mark who works at Red Bull. It would say that the company should be cut in three and there will be three CEOs. The current director of football club RB Leipzig named Oliver Mintzlaff would take on the role of chairman, as would Franz Watzlawick, the head of the drinks branch. Finally, financial chief Alexander Kirchmayr will receive his doctorate.