Lega, the signal to Salvini's rebels. The board votes and kicks Da Re out of the party

After the no to third term for the governorsone had broken out internal battle especially in Leaguewith the most rebellious and linked wing Zaia who had harshly attacked the secretary Salvini for not having fought enough with the rest of the government majority on that measure dear to the Northern League, this clash now caused the first consequences: expelled from the Gianantonio party Give. For 42 years he was one of the symbols of the Venetian League: Orthodox, bossiano, Northerner. Last night – we read in Il Corriere della Sera – the MEP from Treviso (former mayor of Vittorio Veneto and former regional secretary of the party) was kicked out. The insult to Matteo Salvini is too seriousdefined as “idiotic” speaking to Repubblica.

But Give – continues Il Corriere – he had already ended up in the crosshairs for the explicit and continuous criticism to the secretary and drifting”too far to the right” of the party. Last night the regional executive of the League, led by the Venetian secretary Alberto Stefaniput the measure to the vote: 14 in favor of expulsion, 4 against. A severe blow to the rebel wing of the party and a warning to all militants: dirty clothes should be washed at home. There tolerance is over.