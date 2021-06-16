The Interior Minister, Wado de Pedro, and his health partner, Carla Vizzotti, travel this Wednesday to the provinces of Córdoba and Salta, where they plan to deliver medical supplies in both provinces.

The official landing in Córdoba will be after the Mediterranean district registers 4,311 new cases and 59 deaths from coronavirus, of which 1,689 new cases correspond to the capital, 2,587 to the provincial interior and 35 to the National Health Surveillance System.

The national government is thus proactive with the management of Juan Schiaretti at a critical moment of the pandemic in Córdoba, where infections are among the highest levels in the country, for example, surpassing the City of Buenos Aires.

It was rumored on Tuesday that President Alberto Fernández could lead the entourage but finally, he was discarded from his surroundings. “It was never intended to be,” assured his closest collaborators to Clarín.

The political relationship of the Casa Rosada with the Peronist governor is not going through its best moment, by virtue of the independent actions of the Cordovan president. Beyond the Minister of the Interior, From Pedro, cultivate the bond with Schiaretti, the leadership of the Frente de Todos explores electoral alternatives for this year in Córdoba that do not go hand in hand with the governor’s strategy. As Clarín said, an alternative is to encourage current senator Carlos Caserio to renew that bank, on a different list from the one sponsored by Schiaretti.

Eduardo Wado De Pedro greets Governor Juan Schiaretti.

Anyway, the gesture will happen this Wednesday with the national delivery to Córdoba of 10 respirators; 124,800 doses of Covid vaccines; 9 conservatives of 21 kg each and 10 conservatives of 40 kg each.

In addition to 19,200 rapid diagnostic test (AG) units; 800 cuffed camisoles; 1,000 hooded rompers; T185 hemorrhoid, 5,000 N95 type chinstraps and 12,000 triple-sterile chinstraps that will come from Carla Vizzotti and PAMI holder Luana Volnovich.

Meanwhile, a few hours after the arrival of the national delegation, the governor of Córdoba was isolated preventively, as was his wife, the national deputy Alejandra Vigo, after a collaborator of his cabinet contracted coronavirus, as reported by the local Ministry of Health through Twitter.

However, it was explained that the swabs from Schiaretti and his wife were “negative”.

The statement detailed that “the governor having been informed on the day of the date that a close contact collaborator tested positive for Covid-19, swabs corresponding to the case were performed, both on him and on his wife, both with negative results. “.

However, the Minister of Health, Diego Cardozo, “ordered that both continue working remotely until Monday inclusive,” when “the last 10 days of contact with said collaborator would be completed.” Juan Schiaretti, resumed his management two weeks ago, after remaining inactive for 20 days as a result of having undergone a scheduled kidney surgery.

After passing through Córdoba, From Pedro, Vizzotti and Volnovich will depart for Salta, where they will also carry supplies and where President Alberto Fernández and his Chief of Staff, Santiago Cafiero will be present.

In the province governed by the ally to the national government, Gustavo Sáenz, they will wear respirators; 33,100 doses of coronavirus vaccines; 4 conservatives of 40 kg each; 19,200 rapid diagnostic test (AG) units; 800 cuffed camisoles; 1,000 hooded rompers; T185 hemorrhoid; 5,000 chinstraps type N95 and 12,000 triple-sterile chinstraps.