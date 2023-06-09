Aryna Sabalenka (25) is the potential number one in the world. If the Belarusian had won Roland Garros on Saturday, the time had come. Not everyone would have been happy about that. Most of the public was not in favor of the Minsk-born tennis star. Red-green flags from Belarus are not allowed in Paris, but the yellow-blue from Ukraine can be proudly waved. The Ukrainian Elina Svitolina did not give her a glance after a lost quarterfinal. Sabalenka walked to the side in desperation, took a sip of water and smiled at her coach. “Thanks for the support. How wonderful that you are all here. Although I also know that you for the party next with Novak [Djokovic] have come,” said Sabalenka during an interview on the track. “But I’m just pretending you’re all here for me.”

Sabalenka received a mixture of applause and resignation in Paris. She not only played against opponents on the court, but she also fought against public opinion. That was no different on Thursday in the semi-final against the Czech Karolína Muchová (6-7, 7-6 and 5-7). Although there was no ‘flag’ after Sabalenka’s name, it is generally known that she comes from Belarus. The Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk also deliberately did not shake her hand after the first round. This, incidentally, to the dissatisfaction of the French public, who saw that as unsportsmanlike. The Belarusian does not blame her Ukrainian opponents. “I understand it is difficult. And that otherwise there could be criticism from Ukraine,” Sabalenka explained in Paris. “I don’t take it personally at all.”

Opposition

Sabalenka had to endure more opposition from Ukraine at Roland Garros. For example, a Ukrainian journalist asked during a press conference why she does not openly speak out against the war. And whether she would be a good role model if she were to lead the world rankings. Sabalenka sighed and explained that not a single top athlete from Russia and Belarus is behind the war. “No one,” she said quietly. “Normal people will never support the war. If we could stop the war, we would. Unfortunately, it’s not up to us.”

Sabalenka was less cold-blooded when she met the same Ukrainian journalist after a second-round victory over her compatriot Iryna Shymanovich. This time he wanted to know why Sabalenka signed a letter of support to Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko in 2020 and why she celebrated the New Year with him while there were mass protests against his regime. “How is it possible that a potential number one in the world supports a dictator?” Sabalenka: „I have no comment on this. Thank you for the question.”

Tensions escalated in the press room when the journalist stood his ground. “You keep saying that no one supports the war,” he says. “But you can also speak out against it, can’t you? And say: ‘I Aryna Sabalenka roundly condemn Belarus attacking Ukraine with missiles, and I want it to stop?’” Sabalenka: “No comment.” The journalist: “Now we know everything. It is obvious.”

It was reason for Sabalenka to miss the usual press conference one round later against the Russian Kamilla Rachimova. In her own words, she had no problem with questions about the war. She had gotten used to it over the past year and a half. And she had answered it often enough. Like in March when she spoke openly about “the hatred” she sometimes experienced in the dressing room. Sabalenka was now more concerned with the way she had been treated.

‘Not safe’

To the surprise of the media, there was no announcement of a press conference last Friday, but the journalists had to make do with a written interview in which it was unclear who actually asked the questions. Sabalenka explained in her own words that she had felt “not safe”. And that because of her mental condition she decided not to expose herself to all kinds of questions anymore. Two years ago, Naomi Osaka used her unstable mental state for a press boycott at Roland Garros. She was fined 12,000 euros for this. The Japanese tennis star then withdrew herself.

With the support of the tournament management, Sabalenka continued undaunted at the grand slam tournament. She beat Sloane Stephens in the only evening session where two women had to entertain the crowd in the fourth round and again failed the media. They again had to make do with a written interview full of obligatory questions from the organization. Sabalenka herself got a bad feeling about it afterwards. “I couldn’t sleep,” she explained later, after her victory over Svitolina. “It didn’t feel right that I didn’t speak to you. I actually have a lot of respect for you. That is why I am here again to answer all your questions.”

And again the current number two in the world was not spared. Why had she run to the net when she knew Svitolina wouldn’t shake her hand? Do you still support Lukashenko? Do you feel safe today? Sabalenka was calm and gave measured answers. “I instinctively went to the net.” “I don’t support the war, so I don’t support Lukashenko now.” And: “Yes, I feel safe now. It was disrespectful. Like I was on a political TV show. It probably took me a few days to get things sorted out. Come to myself and sort things out. We succeeded. And no one is putting words in my mouth now.”

Sabalenka prefers to mirror herself in the two tigers she has tattooed on her left forearm and her left thigh. The Warrior Princess already demonstrated her greatest form at the beginning of this year in the final of the Australian Open in which she defeated Jelena Rybakina from Kazakhstan. To the delight of President Lukashenko, who flirted with her victory via a video message. But for the time being, the ultimate grab for power in women’s tennis will not succeed due to the sour defeat against Muchová at Roland Garros. Nevertheless, from Minsk Lukashenko, and many Belarusians with him, will be proud of her.