Mouni Roy, who reached the Bollywood industry from the TV industry, earned a name in films in a short time. Mouni started her career with the character of Krishna Tulsi in Ekta Kapoor’s most popular serial ‘Kikki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’. He later earned considerable name from shows like Naagin. Mouni Roy is counted in the list of Bollywood’s Heroino today, but Mouni’s Bollywood connection is somewhat old.

Many people know that Mouni Roy started his career on TV, but it is not so. His career started as a background dancer, much like Shahid Kapoor. Just as Shahid Kapoor appeared in Aishwarya Rai starrer ‘Taal’ as a background dancer, similarly Mouni Roy Abhishek Bachchan and Bhumika Chawla appeared as background dancers in a song in the starrer film ‘Run’.

Yes, before starting her television career in the year 2007, Mouni has worked as a background dancer in Abhishek Bachchan’s film ‘Run’, ‘No Hone, No Hona’. This was the first time Mouni had faced the camera. Mouni Roy was born on 28 September 1985 in Cooch Behar, West Bengal. She is one of the brilliant actresses on the small screen.

Mouni Roy is from a Bengali family and she wanted to become an actress from the beginning. Mouni Roy did his schooling from West Bengal, after which he graduated from Miranda House College, Delhi University. Mouni Roy’s parents wanted him to become a journalist. For this, he took admission in the Mass Communication Course of Jamia Millia Islamia.