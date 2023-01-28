youth crimeTo get away from all the stimuli at home, Tom sits lonely on a bench. He has no way of knowing that this choice is leading the then 13-year-old down the wrong path. His life changed drastically and criminals sucked him into the drug world. The teenager closes deals on 50 kilos of drugs, comes face to face with a firearm during a rip deal and has several errand boys work for him.
Jeroen van der Veer
Latest update:
19:01
