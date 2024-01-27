Arzette: The Jewel of Faramore is an action platformer that aims to be the spiritual sequel to the two worst Zelda games ever released on the unfortunate console CD-i by Phillips. Not only that, because a special version of the will be launched together with the game controller of the console, compatible with the most modern systems, which in itself was a real nightmare to use.

Operation nostalgia

You felt nostalgic for this controller… right?

In the 1990s, Nintendo was much less closed-off when it came to licensing its intellectual properties than it is now. From the Zelda license granted for CD-i games, the legend of Link: The Faces of Evil and Zelda: The Wand of Gamelon was born, considered the two worst games of the entire saga, in particular for the horrendous animated sequences. Despite this, they have become two cult titles among fans, so much so that it seemed appropriate, commercially speaking, to celebrate them with Arzette: The Jewel of Faramore.

Publisher Lmited Run Games has also announced collector's editions of the game which, among various extras, offer a special controller inspired by the CD-i one, working on PC and Nintendo Switch.

There is no branding on the controller that points to the CD-i, but the inspiration is obvious. If it looks like a remote control it's because the CD-i was born as a multimedia console, so the Paddle could be used to play games and skip audio tracks, if the console was used as a CD player.

The controller will be available for pre-order starting February 2nd for $34.99 Limited Run Games website. From the same date it will be available in collectors' editions of Arzette.