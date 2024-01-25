Publisher Limited Run Games has released a new trailer Of Arzette: The Jewel of Faramorea platformer inspired by none other than the bad Zelda games released on CD-i, to announce the pre-order opening date: February 2, 2024.

Yes, even the Nintendo series has its skeletons in the closet, which in this case are called Link: The Faces of Evil and Zelda: The Wand of Gamelon.

In particular, Arzette takes up the rough ones animated sequences of the two titles, so bad that they made the classic turning point and became an object of worship. They are so much so that Seedy Eye Software, Arzette's development studio, considers the game a spiritual sequel to the golden couple of CD-i. After all, if that unfortunate console is mentioned every now and then, it is thanks to them.