All this has created a certain fascination for these two strange games, which evidently pushed the creator Seth “Dopply” Fulkerson to try to build a sort of emulation/sequel with Arzette: The Jewel of Faramore.

Both titles were developed specifically for Phillips Interactive Media, in order to exploit the capabilities of the CD-ROM but in a decidedly less appreciable way. However, both have become real cults, especially thanks to cartoon style intermission video which have been the subject of memes and various jokes.

Arzette: The Jewel of Faramore, this is the name of the project, presents itself as a sort of spiritual sequel to Link: The Faces of Evil and Zelda: The Wand of Gamelon titles that were developed exclusively on CD-i and which, to be honest, have little to do with the standard Nintendo series.

The indie team Seedy Eye Software had a decidedly bizarre idea: to create a sort of spiritual following of the infamous The Legend of Zelda released on CD-i universally considered i worst chapters of the series, but in their ugliness they still have a peculiar charm.

The result is remarkable: the developer even managed to involve artists and voice actors who worked on the originals to achieve a graphic style decidedly similar to that of the CD-i titles, although obviously there can be no direct references to Zelda.

It should be noted that the project was not born with the desire to joke or make fun of Link: The Faces of Evil and Zelda: The Wand of Gamelon: the initial intention certainly starts from the desire to exploit the notoriety achieved by video memes about games, but it is a real homage that also tries to offer a game capable of standing on its own two feet.

In this work, Fulkerson studied the development of the originals in depth and managed to also involve the authors of these, also discovering the difficulties they had to face at the time of the development of the two Zelda games, between hardware limitations and very little time allowed to bring projects completed.

Also for this reason, Arzette presents itself as a sort of redemption of the two games in question, as well as a way to introduce new audiences to those very particular productions that go beyond the memes spread on the internet. “I'm a fan of games that are underrated and underappreciated by most, and I hope that more titles like this can get the love and attention they deserve,” the author said.

Arzette: The Jewel of Faramore will be released on February 14, 2024, published by Limited Run Games: you can get to know it better by looking at its Official Steam page.