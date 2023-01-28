The Belarusian came back from the final in Melbourne against Kazakh Elena Rybakina and won 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 to win the first ‘major’ of her career, at 24 years of age. With this victory, she will once again display her best ranking, the 2nd place in the world ranking, only behind the Polish Iga Swiatek.

Aryna Sabalenka confirmed her brilliant start to the year with the most anticipated coronation: her first Grand Slam title in a grand final of the Australian Open against Elena Rybakina, which tested her mental integrity, a point on which the Belarusian has worked a lot lately.

Despite a lopsided start to the match, Sabalenka managed to calm her nerves and trust in her conditions to beat the Kazakh 4-6, 6-3 and 6-4 in a packed Rod Laver Arena, which witnessed a vibrant game between two one of the most powerful tennis players on the circuit.

Until the definition in Melbourne, Sabalenka had traveled a dream path: on the eve, she won the Adelaide tournament – her first title since the one achieved in May 2021 in Madrid – and ran 10 consecutive victories without losing sets.

A streak that was cut short when Rybakina, better planted at the start of the final, took the first set 6-4, with a quick break after wasting an initial 3-1 lead.

Erratic and somewhat nervous, Sabalenka wobbled to open the second set, but saved two break points in the first game and began to build consistency from there.

In the duel of power, the Belarusian prevailed thanks to 51 winners and 17 direct aces and took the match on her fourth match point.

Hence, the relief when collapsing on the track, a heartfelt hug with his rival and a climb into the stands to greet his team, “the craziest on the circuit”, as he described it.

The nerves, this time with emotion, were mixed with a big smile when receiving the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup, from the former number one in the world, the American Billie Jean King.

That trophy became her first ‘major’, achieved in her debut in finals of this caliber, and ranked her as the 58th Grand Slam champion in the Open Era.

A champion without a flag

The victory at the Australian Open also gives Sabalenka a particular and unexpected record: she is the first winner of a Grand Slam tournament under a neutral banner, because the tournament does not allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete on behalf of their countries as a result of the war in Ukraine.

In addition, he could not see the colors of his nation in the stands because the organizers prohibited the display of Russian or Belarusian insignia, after Russian supporters displayed their flag during a duel between the Ukrainian Kateryna Baindl and the Russian Kamilla Rakhimova, a gesture interpreted by provocative Ukrainian fans.

Sabalenka will not have “Belarus” engraved next to her name on the trophy either, although none of these elements seemed to affect the champion who, paradoxically, faced a rival born in Moscow, but who changed her representation to Kazakhstan in 2018, for what he was able to compete for his country.

Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus poses with the trophy and speaks to the audience after winning her first Grand Slam title at the Australian Open in Melbourne on January 28, 2023. © AFP

In her only reference to the subject, when asked if being a neutral player detracted from her triumph, Sabalenka responded flatly: “I think the whole world still knows I’m a Belarusian player. That’s all.”

Despite this, the 24-year-old tennis player said she does not plan to travel to her country to celebrate her success and would return to Miami instead. “I live there right now,” she remarked.

From guests to champions: Kubler and Hijikata bring joy to the locals

The Australian public had its moment of glory thanks to the men’s doubles: Rinky Hijikata and Jason Kubler, who were invited to the tournament and had never played as a couple, completed an unexpected path to glory by beating 6-4, 7-6 (7 -4) to the Polish Jan Zielinski and the Monegasque Hugo Nys in the final.

It was the first Grand Slam title for Hijikata and Kubler, who eliminated the duo of Argentine Horacio Zeballos and Spanish Marcel Granollers in the semifinals.

“Rinky and I definitely didn’t think this could happen two weeks ago. A pleasant little surprise I must say,” admitted Kubler, who had been struggling with knee injuries and was convinced by Hijikata to enter the pageant.

Despite being unknown on the doubles circuit, these players confirmed Australia’s traditional strength in the modality, being the 16th pair from that country to win a Grand Slam men’s doubles title in the Open Era.

In addition, Australia has won three of the last five ‘majors’ in men’s doubles: Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis won the 2022 edition of the Australian Open, while Matthew Ebden and Max Prucell were crowned at the last Wimbledon.

With EFE, Reuters and AP