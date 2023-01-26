Aryna Sabalenka vs Magda Linette: Australian Open 2023 mission impossible for the Polish tennis player

Magda Linette lived a Australian Open dream: the 30-year-old Polish woman had never reached the semifinals of Slam (third round a Paris, Wimbledon, New York). But this 2023 started magically for a tennis player who had the best WTA ranking in 33rd place and has won two tournaments in his career but will come back from Melbourne among the top 20-25 in the world.





Aryna Sabalenka, the tiger of Belarus and the hurdler Magda Linette on the way to the Australian Open 2023

After sweeping the head of the former number 1 in the quarterfinals Karolína Plíšková (but seeded 30 in Happy Slam 2023), the semifinal hurdle for Magda Linette scares: Aryna Sabalenka. There belarusian tiger (the ‘feline’ is tattooed on her left forearm, because it symbolizes the year in which she was born according to Chinese astrology) at 24 she seems to have arrived at the moment in which to make the qualitative leap that is expected of her in many for years: the fourth Grand Slam semifinal (only Roland Garros is missing) seems to be the year in which to try to win the tournament and fly higher and higher. Ary you are number 6 in the world, you have virtually already conquered the fourth step with this Australian Open (where you lost zero sets) and in 2023 you will try to assault the throne of Iga Swiatek (the Polish star went out in the round of 16 in this Australian Open). For Magda Linette it will not be easy to tame the tiger of Belarus…

