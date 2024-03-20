ANDhe sports world was shaken on Monday with the death of Konstantin Koltsov, a former ice hockey player who was the boyfriend of Belarusian tennis player Aryna Sabalenka. number 2 in the world ranking.

Koltsov, 42, died, according to Miami police reports, after falling from a balcony of a resort room, in what authorities described as an “apparent suicide.”

Sabalenka will be competing this week at the Miami Masters 1000, although she announced that she will not appear at the press conferences.

This Wednesday, Sabalenka spoke publicly about what happened for the first time. She said she was “heartbroken” by the death of Koltsov, with whom she claimed she was no longer romantically involved.

“Konstantin's death is an unthinkable tragedy and, although we were no longer together, my heart is broken,” Sabalenka said. “Please respect my privacy and that of his family during this difficult time,” she added in a statement released by her representative.

This was the career of Konstantin Koltsov

Koltsov had a brief stint in the NHL with the Pittsburg Penguins, and two appearances in the Winter Olympics, in 2002 and 2010. He also participated in nine world championships.

Konstantin Koltsov (center) Photo:EFE Share

The former ice hockey player had been in a romantic relationship with Sabalenka for more than three years, according to media reports.

Sabalenka, 25, a two-time Grand Slam winner, will enter the competition directly in the second round of the WTA 1000 tournament in Miami this Friday.

Her rival will be the Spanish Paula Badosa, one of her great friends, who described this duel as “uncomfortable.”

Aryna Sabalenka trained this Wednesday in Miami. Photo:Getty Images via AFP Share

A great friend of Sabalenka, Badosa said the match would be “uncomfortable.”

The WTA players have come out in unison to provide their support to the Belarusian, who practiced on the tournament courts on Tuesday.

With AFP

