Riyaz fiercely in lockdown In a conversation with our colleague ‘Itimes’, Aryananda said,’ I can’t believe that I have won. When I found out that I was a winner, I cried. I think it is due to the blessings of God. This is his gift to me. Aryananda was in Mumbai during the lockdown and she made a lot of effort. She says, “I worked very hard and am glad I got the result.”

If Hindi is not available then adopted these measures Aryananda does not know how to speak Hindi. She says that initially she felt that this work was going to be difficult for her. Not being Hindi speaking, he always had trouble with the pronunciation and comprehension of words, but then he took training for it. She says, ‘I don’t know Hindi. So I took a grooming session to understand the pronunciation and meaning of the words, which helped me a lot. ‘

Willing to work with AR Rahman Aryananda says that she wants to sing in many languages ​​and she wants to start with Bollywood. When Aryananda was asked whether she would like to work with a musician, the girl quickly responded to this love – AR Rahman. She says, ‘I am a big fan of Rahman sir. I would like to work with him. ‘

Ranita and Gurkirat are runners up Let us know that while Aryananda became the winner of Saregamapa Little Champs 2020, Ranita Banerjee and Gurkeerat Singh were chosen as the first and second runners-up.

The winner of the children’s singing reality show Saregamapa Little Champs 2020 has been announced. 12-year-old Aryananda Babu became the winner of season-8 at the Grand Finale held on Sunday. Aryananda hails from Kerala. The special thing is that Aryananda does not know Hindi. She does not speak Hindi, but with her Hindi songs, she has won the hearts of millions of viewers. Aryananda has also received a prize money of Rs 5 lakh along with the winner trophy. Aryananda cried when the victory was announced.