Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol are Evergreen’s favorite couple in Bollywood. Apart from reel life chemistry, his real life chemistry is also very good. Both are very good friends. Once on Karan Johar’s talk show, Kajol was asked if her daughter Nisa ran away with Shahrukh Khan’s son, what would be the reaction? Kajol gave a funny answer to this.

Rani laughed at Kajol and Shahrukh’s answer

When he asked this question to Kajol, his answer was, Dilwale groom will be taken. Shah Rukh Khan also gave a funny answer. He said at first that he did not understand this joke. Then said that if Kajol became his relative, he would be very scared. Rani Mukherjee was also present there and she was very happy to hear Shahrukh-Kajol’s words.

‘Le Jayenge’ completes 25 years

Shah Rukh Kajol’s film ‘Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge’ has completed 25 years today (October 20). The film was released on 20 October 1995. Kajol recently told a news portal that she thinks Simran was cool but also a bit old fashioned.