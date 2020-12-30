There is definitely something rebellious about Kerala women. In an extremely politicized society, which has the best literacy rates in all of India, a 21-year-old math student takes the reins of the state capital, Thiruvananthapuram. Be the youngest mayor in the world of a city of this importance. Appointed Monday by the city council at the head of the city of 750,000 inhabitants, Arya Rajendran has to keep. His father, an electrician, and his mother, an employee of a public insurance company, both militate in the Communist Party of India (Marxist). “My father always said he was proud of belonging to the working class. This is why I became a member of this movement which represents workers, peasants and ordinary people (…) without prejudice of caste or religion ”, she said in a strong blow against the supremacist Hindu policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. President of Balasangam (Young Communists) of Kerala, she is also an activist in the Federation of Students of India and assures that she wants to continue her studies despite her responsibilities. The main focus of his campaign was that of hygiene and access to care: “Even during Covid-19, people were afraid to go to the hospital. I want to provide better care for everyone. And I think my candidacy is a sign of hope for all young Indians. “ And so that, in an India on the way to fascism, the mantra of “the greatest democracy in the world” becomes an effective reality.