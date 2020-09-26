new Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday that the AAP government will make the water supply system in Delhi as good as developed countries and appoint an advisor for better water management so that not a single drop of water is wasted in the city. Kejriwal said that the government will ensure water supply round the clock in the next five years. He dismissed allegations that the water supply in the national capital was being privatized.

The Chief Minister said in a digital press conference, “Water supply cannot be privatized. This can never happen. I assure you this.

Kejriwal said that water is available round the clock in the capitals of developed countries and there is no need for a submersible pump in them. He said, “We will make this possible in Delhi. Water supply in the city will be as good as developed countries.

The Chief Minister said that a lot of water is wasted in Delhi. He said that Delhi Jal Board provides 93 crore gallons of water per day in the city, that is, 176 liters of water is provided per person, out of which a lot of water is stolen or leaked.

Kejriwal said that accountability should be fixed for every drop of water and there should be no waste. He said, “We are appointing an advisor, who will tell us how we have to improve water supply management.” He will help ensure that not a single drop of water is wasted. We have started moving towards providing water supply round the clock. ”

Kejriwal said, “The advisor will tell us about the state-of-the-art technology including SCADA system, with the help of which water supply can be managed from the central control room.” The Chief Minister said that his government is working to increase water supply in Delhi is.

The Chief Minister said, “We are working towards increasing water supply in Delhi. We are talking to Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and other states which have more water for this.

