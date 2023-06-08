“There is no God here. Or is it that this is a town of sons of bitches?” Luis Ciges wondered in Sunrise, which is no small thing And any tourist who visits us in July could ask that, because as is well known, in summer Spain is a wasteland. The Spain in whose boisterous summers massive cultural and sporting events were held is now a country paralyzed by summer, hence the idea that in a month you have to walk to the polling station and turn your elbow ninety degrees to insert an envelope in an urn is one more evidence of the wickedness of the sanchismo.

Such nonsense is one more of those that have been heard in pseudo-informative programs since the call for elections. My favorite is the one that defends Schrödinger’s welfare state: the Spain that, according to what they say, lives in an economic apocalypse, is also the Spain that will be carelessly vacationing on July 23, all of us, each one of the 47 million or so that we are It will be for money. Hearing various opinion experts defend the “eccentricity” that electoral debates entail has already been too difficult a pill to swallow.

To stop feeling that they take me for an idiot, I join those who, after fleeing in fright from their bandmates, have turned Arús into the audience leader. Why get bitter with the umpteenth interesting twist of reality when you can start the day with nice videos of little animals. i choose charm demodé of a program with airs of summer night and perpetual party. arusers is top videos Commented by the singles table at a wedding with an open bar, two hours in which nothing bad can happen, why start the day with a taste of gall if with a little sugar everything will go better.

You can follow EL PAÍS TELEVISIÓN on Twitter or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.

Receive the television newsletter All the news from channels and platforms, with interviews, news and analysis, as well as recommendations and criticism from our journalists SIGN UP