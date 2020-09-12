Highlights: 5 missing youths of Arunachal Pradesh will be brought back today by Chinese army

Out of 7 people who went to the forest for hunting, 5 were detained by China

Chinese army ready to send youth back after weeks of efforts

Itanagar

Reports of disappearance of people and aircraft are often reported in the mountainous forests of Arunachal Pradesh. Last year, an Indian Air Force ship went missing in these hilly forests and a few days ago a group of youths from Nacho village of the state also went missing in these forests. This group of 7 people went hunting in the deserted forest. Only two of these were returned. The relatives of the missing youth said that the border is not properly demarcated. Because of this, they do not know which side they are on and they move a lot.

It is only after this that the Chinese army takes them into custody. The same thing happened that day with 5 youths missing from the mountain forests of Subansiri district of Arunachal Pradesh. However, after continuous efforts of his family, refusal of China and confirmation of India, finally the five missing youth will be able to return home on Saturday.

Rijiju tweeted information

Union Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Kiran Rijiju said that the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has agreed to hand over all the five missing youths from Arunachal Pradesh to India on Saturday. Rijiju tweeted that the Chinese PLA has confirmed the return of the youth to the Indian Army. This withdrawal can take place on 12 September i.e. on Saturday. A fixed location has been set for this.

5 youths who went for hunting were missing

It is worth mentioning that 5 of the 7 people hunted in the jungle near the Indo-China border in upper Subansiri district of the state were kidnapped by the Chinese army. In his Facebook post, a person named Prakash Ringling had first attracted the attention of the missing boys. Ringling pointed out that the India-China border is not well demarcated. In such a situation, we move forward a lot. We do not know which side we are on.

Ringling said, “Sometimes people leave and the PLA one leaves.” Ringling’s brother Prasad is also among those who were abducted by the PLA. He has recently passed the high school examination. Apart from this, his cousins ​​Tanu Bakar, Garu Diri, Dongtu Abia and Toch Singkam were also taken away by the Chinese army.