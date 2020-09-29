Highlights: Support of India, America heard China well

Said on Arunachal Pradesh, part of India since 60 years

Trying any kind of unilateral intrusion is wrong

Both countries resolve disputes in bilateral ways

Washington

The dispute between India and China on the border from north to north-east is focused on the world. The situation between the two largest countries of Asia is also intense in other parts. Especially the US is closely monitoring the situation, which considers China a big challenge for itself. Due to this, America has now supported India on the issue of Arunachal Pradesh.

The US Department of Home Affairs has given a statement, ‘For nearly 60 years, America has considered Arunachal Pradesh as part of India. We oppose unilateral attempts to make territorial claims through any infiltration, whether military or civil, on the Line of Actual Control. ‘ At the same time, the department has also said, “All we can say about the disputed areas is that we motivate India and China to resolve them through bilateral routes and appeal not to use the military.”

Last month, when China’s Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijin was asked about the 5 youths who had gone missing from Arunachal, he had made Arunachal Pradesh a part of China instead of giving information about Indians. Lijin said, “China has never recognized Arunachal Pradesh, which is the southern Tibet region of China.”

