Vikas Singh, Guwahati

The spokesperson of China’s Foreign Ministry has said that they have no information about the five missing Indians. The spokesman said that the Indian Army had sent a message to the Army of China (PLA) regarding the release of these five. All five have been missing since 3 September. Meanwhile, the families of these missing Indians have not yet filed a formal complaint about the missing person.

China’s Global Times quoted a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson as saying, “China never recognized ‘Arunachal Pradesh’.” It is part of the southern Tibet region of China. We do not have any information about the message of the Indian Army sent to the PLA regarding the five Indians who went missing in this area.

China told Arunachal Pradesh its share, did not respond to Indian hostages

Talking to villagers

Arunachal police has not been able to find these five people yet, it is being said that they have been abducted by the Chinese army from Serra-7 area. The SP of Upper Subansiri district told our associate Economic Times, ‘The team collecting information about these people has interacted with the villagers of the area. But their families have not yet filed any formal report. Tezpur-based defense spokesperson Lt Col Harshvardhan Pandey said, “So far we have not received any response to the hot line message from China.”

His two companions managed to escape

Along with these five missing people were two more who managed to escape. These five abducted people have been identified. Their names are Toch Singkam, Prasat Ringling, Dongtu Ibia, Tanu Bakare and Nagaru Diri. They all belong to the Tagin community. All Arunachal Pradesh Students Union (AAPSU) has requested the Central and State Governments to ensure the safe release of the five.