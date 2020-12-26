Highlights: BJP won the local body by winning six out of eight seats of Pasighat Municipal Council

JD (U), the party that participated for the first time in the Municipal Corporation elections in Itanagar, has got nine seats.

In Itanagar, BJP has won unopposed on five out of 10 seats won by its candidates.

In the 2013 elections, BJP got two seats in PMC and only three seats in IMC.

Itanagar

By winning six out of eight seats of Pasighat Municipal Council of Arunachal Pradesh, BJP has taken away the rule of local body from Congress. On the other hand, JD (U), the party that participated in the Municipal Corporation Election (IMC) for the first time in Itanagar, has got nine seats. The ruling BJP in the state got 10 seats in the Itanagar Municipal Corporation elections with 20 seats while JDU got nine seats and the NPP one. BJP has got one seat less than majority.

An official of the State Election Commission said that out of the 10 seats BJP won in IMC, its candidates won unopposed. The Congress, which won seven seats in the PMC election 2013, has got just two seats this time. At the same time, Congress account could not be opened in IMC. The performance of the Janata Dal (United) in the local body elections matters because six of its seven MLAs in Arunachal Pradesh have joined the BJP a day earlier.

The JD (U), led by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, fielded candidates in 15 seats in the Arunachal Pradesh Assembly elections in 2019 and won seven seats. It emerged as the second largest party in the state after the BJP (41 seats). In 2013, there were 12 seats in PMC and 30 seats in IMC. But after the delimitation of the wards, the seats in both bodies decreased.

BJP could not cross ten in 2013

In the 2013 elections, the Congress got seven seats in PMC, BJP two and independent candidates three. In the IMC elections 2013, the Congress got 21 seats. The NCP got four, BJP three, the People’s Party of Arunachal and Independents one each. Local body elections are being held in Arunachal Pradesh for more than two years due to various reasons. The commission official said that the counting of votes for 142 seats of Zilla Parishad and 1,670 seats of Gram Panchayats in the state is going on. 73 percent of the votes were polled in the state on December 22. According to the Election Commission, BJP has won unopposed on 96 out of the total 240 seats of Zilla Parishad and 5,410 out of 8,291 seats in Gram Panchayat.