Highlights: Five youths from Arunachal Pradesh’s Upper Subansiri district accidentally crossed into the Chinese border

On September 12, the Chinese army will hand over these five youths to India

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said that these Indians will return to their country at 9.30 am

Itanagar

Five youth from Arunachal Pradesh’s Upper Subansiri district accidentally crossed into the Chinese border. However, now the relief news is that on Saturday, September 12, the Chinese army will hand over these five youths to India. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju has informed about this.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said in a tweet that the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) of China can hand over five missing men from Arunachal Pradesh to Indian authorities at any time on Saturday. However, PRO Defense Tezpur tweeted from the official Twitter handle that the five youths will be handed over to India in Damai at 9:30 AM on Saturday.



PLA confirmed Indian youths to be in China border

The PLA said on Tuesday that on September 4, five youths who had gone missing from the India-China border in Upper Subansiri district were found across the border. Rijiju tweeted on Friday, “China’s PLA has confirmed to the Indian Army that it will hand over the youth of Arunachal Pradesh to us. He can be assigned any time tomorrow, 12 September. It was Rijiju who first reported that the PLA had confirmed that the youth had been found across the border in China.

The youth went to hunt in the forest, did not return home

The incident came to light when two members of a group went hunting in the jungle and on their return, they informed the family of five youths that the youth had been taken by Chinese soldiers from Serra-7, an army patrol area. The place is located 12 kilometers north of Nacho. Nacho is the last administrative region located on the McMahon Line and is 120 km from Daporijo District Headquarters. The youths allegedly kidnapped by the Chinese military have been identified as Toch Singkam, Prasat Ringling, Dongtu Abia, Tanu Bakar and Nagru Diri.