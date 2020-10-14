Second Lieutenant Arun Khetrapal kept blowing Pakistani tanks till his last breath On December 16, 1971, India beat Pakistan to war. One of the heroes of the war was Second Lieutenant Arun Khetrapal. He received Veeragati on 16 December 1971, taking on the Pak Army. It is said that during the war, the army officer Arun kept talking back but he kept blowing Pakistani tanks till his last breath. Seeing the valor and sacrifice of Second Lieutenant Khetrapal, he was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra.

Arun Khetarpal had the passion to do something for the country since school days According to the information, Arun Khetrapal was also a good swimmer. He also had a good understanding of Hindi and Western music. Arun’s brother Anuj Mukesh Khetarpal says that we like it when unknown people talk about his brother. They had the passion to do something for the country since school days. Since our father was also in the army, that is probably why he also went into the army of the country.

Arun Khetrapal broke the back of the enemy in battle The war with Pakistan started soon after Arun Khetarpal’s departure from the Indian Military Academy (IMA). Arun himself expressed his desire to participate in that war. Arun Khetarpal’s Squadron 17 Pune Horse was in Shakargarh on 16 December. A fierce battle took place that day. Arun kept on destroying enemy tanks. His tank also caught fire. He became a martyr. By then the enemy’s back was broken. India won the war. Actually, the 1971 war was special for the Khetrapal family. Arun’s father Brigadier ML Khetrapal was also fighting Dushman in that battle.

Arun Khetrapal was martyred while showing might in the Indo-Pak war Arun Khetrapal’s mother once told that he was getting information about Arun’s bravery in the fight. All India Radio informed the nation about India’s victory in the war on 16 December 1971. The Khetrapal family was happy like the rest of the country. But then the family came to know that Arun would never come home.

Second Lieutenant Arun Khetrapal had flown 10 tanks of Pakistan alone On December 16, 1971, India beat Pakistan to war. One of the heroes of the war was Second Lieutenant Arun Khetrapal. It would be incomplete to talk of the 1971 war without discussing Arun’s indomitable courage and valor. Arun destroyed 10 tanks of the enemy army in Shakargarh of Punjab-Jammu sector in the battle. At the age of just 21, he was awarded the Paramveer Chakra.

The Indo-Pakistani War of 1971, in which Bangladesh broke away from Pakistan and became an independent country, has an important place not only in the history of India but in the history of the whole world. In this war, the heroes of India had rescued Pakistan’s sixes. One of the heroes of this war was Second Lieutenant Arun Khetrapal. It would be incomplete to talk of the 1971 war without discussing Arun’s indomitable courage and valor. Arun Khetarpal Veeragati was achieved by showing amazing valor in the India-Pakistan war. He was posthumously awarded India’s highest military honor for bravery in front of the enemy. At the age of just 21, he was awarded the Paramveer Chakra. Arun Khetpal was born on 14 October 1950 in Pune, Maharashtra. His father, Lieutenant Colonel (later Brigadier) ML Khetarpal was a Corps of Engineers officer in the Indian Army.