Rohan Jaitley, son of late BJP leader Arun Jaitley, can file nomination for the post of President of Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA). His father had also been the president of DDCA for 14 years. Rohan confirmed on Monday that he was ready to contest the post of DDCA president, but also said that some cases are to be heard in the Supreme Court. He said that if the path is clear then he can file nomination on Wednesday. Wednesday is the last day for filing nominations.

DDCA vacancies are to be held between October 17 and 20. 31 years Rohan said, “Yes, the nomination process has started, but only two-three are left. there is time. I am ready for it. it is no problem. There is no hindrance from my side. ‘ He said, “But some legal cases are going on and there is no clarity on whether elections will be held as per the schedule. The situation is not clear yet. I have no problem in contesting the post of President. But in the court, October 7 seems far away. If I file the nomination, I will file it on October 7.

All the groups of DDCA, numbering five, are with Rohan and are also talking orally with him. But according to the groups, Rohan will fight for this post only when no other contest is contested in front of him, on which all the people agree. So far, no other group has spoken of taking down candidates against them.

A member of the group said, ‘Rohan Jaitley will announce his team on Tuesday and will file his nomination on Wednesday. Our group has supported them. They will be responsible. We want him to clean the DDCA and make it a good place. Our group and the rest of the groups have spoken to him many times. On Sunday too, Rohan Jaitley met a group of 30 people. DDCA elections will be held for six terms with the treasurer and four directors in addition to the chairman.

The post of president has been vacant since Rajat Sharma resigned. The new treasurer is to be elected after the new rules of cricket administration. If sources are to be believed, former Indian batsman close to Gautam Gambhi can contest for this post. Sources said, ‘There is a question about the qualification of one of our candidates for the post of Treasurer. If that person is disqualified, then Gambhir’s very close relatives can contest the election.