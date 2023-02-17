The Aruban government proposed reopen its maritime border with Venezuela as of May 1after four years closed, reported Thursday the office of the Prime Minister, Evelyn Wever-Croes.

“On May 1 we could open maritime borders, if the necessary documentation is sent by Venezuela no later than March 31Wever-Croes’s office said in a statement, without specifying the required documents.

The first phase will be the maritime border to be able to import cheaper products from Venezuela

The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, ordered in February 2019 the closure of the border with the islands of the Netherlands -Curaçao and Bonaire, in addition to Aruba- to block the passage of ships sent by the United States with humanitarian aid, which the Venezuelan government denounced as an invasion attempt.

Aruba and Curaçao, which is part of the Netherlands but has autonomy, together with Bonaire, a municipality of the continental Netherlands, they began negotiating en bloc the reopening of the border.

But with no progress, they decided to pursue the process separately. Curaçao, for example, has already said that it will resume maritime and air connections in April, while Aruba announced that it wants to do it in phases.

“The first phase will be the maritime border to be able to import cheaper products from Venezuela such as fruits, vegetables, groceries and construction materials. That will help us lower costs of living“, According to the government.

In a second phase, they hope to resume the air connection, but for this “there is still no date” defined, the text continues.

“Here there is still a lot of work to be done, and our departments in the area of ​​justice, immigration and civil aviation are working on it.”

Between 2010 and 2019, Venezuela and the islands came to have a commercial exchange that averaged around 200 to 300 million dollars.

The islands also became important tourist destinations for Venezuelans, between 100,000 and 150,000 a year.

However, since April 1, 2020, a visa was imposed for nationals of that country, in the midst of a massive migration due to the crisis.

AFP