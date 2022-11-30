Inaugurated today in Ponte San Pietro, in the province of Bergamo, two new ones Data Center Aruba of the latest generation and an innovative event space Auditorium. Aruba explains that the new infrastructures, which started with the cutting of the ribbon, are located inside the Global Cloud Data Center in Aruba, the data centers largest campus in Italy with its 200,000 m2 of surface area, which thus continues to expand and bring innovation to the area. To take part in the inauguration were Delia Bucarelli, Vice Quaestor Vicar of Bergamo, Claudia Maria Terzi, Councilor for Infrastructure, Transport and Sustainable Mobility, Pasquale Gandolfi, President of the Province of Bergamo, Matteo Macoli, Mayor of Ponte San Pietro and Vice President of the Province of Bergamo, Susanna Santini , President of Aruba, Stefano Cecconi, Chief Executive Officer of Aruba, Fabio Biancucci, Architect of Aruba, Loredana Poli, Councilor for education, university, training, sport and leisure, youth policies, school and sports construction, Senator Dott .ssa Daniela Andreini, Pro-Rector of the University of Bergamo.

Stefano Cecconi, CEO of Aruba, commented on the ‘new beginning’ which sees the Campus expand further: “We are proud to be able to officially present two new latest generation Data Centers that will contribute to the digital transformation of the country. We design our own technological campuses not only with the aim of making them future-proof, but also of being as eco-sustainable as possible, so as to minimize the environmental impact, make consumption more efficient – in full compliance with the standards of reliability and safety – and achieve the highest levels of certification”. “We are particularly happy to also inaugurate the new Aruba Auditorium, a meeting and interaction place that will allow us, other companies or local entities to organize events in a highly technological and innovative context” added the CEO.

According to Matteo Macoli, Mayor of Ponte San Pietro and Vice-President of the Province of Bergamo, “this is a historic, concrete and true example of urban regeneration: where the Legler industry once stood, on an area abandoned for some time and so strategic for Ponte San Pietro and for the entire provincial territory, the largest Data Center Campus in Italy was born and is now expanding in the name of digital transition and IT development”. Pasquale Gandolfi, president of the Province of Bergamo, noted: “I am aware of the importance of maintaining a balance between the enhancement of our territories and our traditions and openness to innovation, two elements that are not necessarily in conflict between They”.

Finally, for Claudia Terzi, Regional Councilor for Infrastructure, Transport and Mobility, “the project to expand the Aruba technological campus is a flagship for Bergamo and for all of Lombardy: in fact, the urban regeneration of an abandoned industrial area was born a high-level hi-tech center and which confirms the key role of the Lombardy region also for companies like Aruba which has chosen to locate its largest data center campus in Italy here in the province of Bergamo”.

The first Open Day of the Global Cloud Data Center will be held tomorrow, December 1, starting at 2.30 pm: a day to discover the Aruba campus. During the afternoon, Aruba experts will be available for guided tours of the campus: its three data centres, buildings, data rooms, hydroelectric and photovoltaic plants designed to minimize the impact on the environment. The event will also be the occasion to celebrate the end of the World Superbike season, which saw the Aruba.it Racing – Ducati Team win the title of world champions, with the presence of rider Alvaro Bautista. The event is free and open to the public upon registration.

The European network of Aruba data centers thus continues to expand: the Global Cloud Data Center in Ponte San Pietro is now made up of three modules, flanked by two further proprietary DCs in Arezzo and the soon-to-open Rome campus at the area of ​​the Tiburtino Technopole. To complete the network of Aruba Data Centers, a further proprietary structure located in Ktiš (Czech Republic), mainly dedicated to the countries of Central and Eastern Europe, and a network of partner data centers which provide services at a European level from Prague, Frankfurt, Paris, Warsaw and London.