Problems for Aruba and for the use of the certified e-mail today, with difficulties in logging in and using the webmail which is down for several users. The downdetector site, which monitors the problems encountered on the net, documents a significant increase in reports of disservices starting from 2 pm. The majority of reports, according to the report offered by the specialized site, relate precisely to the Pec. On Twitter, the official profile of Aruba responds to user requests with a message: “Dear customer, the regular functionality of the service is being restored. The anomalies encountered in use are due to a momentary technical problem”.