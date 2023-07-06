In Ponte San Pietro, near Bergamo, stands the Global Cloud Data Center of Aruba which integrates NetApp’s energy-efficient hardware products and a whole series of expedients that make it an example of high-level green production in Italy: it is an example of how the entire supply chain can be reasoned in a sustainable way even in an energy-intensive industry such as that of data, which is notoriously afflicted by waste. Ponte San Pietro is a campus that stands on the territory of a former textile company, and has the possibility of exploiting an aquifer on its side: the commitment to renewables involved the acquisition of seven hydroelectric plants, three plants located within inside and in the areas adjacent to the Data Center campus and four power plants distributed in Northern Italy, in addition to the photovoltaic systems that cover the Data Centers, not only on the roofs but also on the oblique walls.

“At NetApp we aim to simplify the management of the infrastructure that supports data, together with sustainability, security and savings,” Davide Marini, Country Manager Italy of NetApp told Adnkronos Tech&Games. “As one of our four pillars, the company’s commitment to sustainability is remarkable: our first commitment is to continue to improve in this sense. NetApp’s commitment is to reduce emissions by 2030, in detail to cut by 50 percent Scope 3 emissions, i.e. all indirect emissions produced in the value chain of a company as a result of its activities, and reduce the intensity of Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 42 percent (direct emissions and part of cooling and electricity).

“It is necessary for us to create solutions that help our customers to be more sustainable, on the data server and data management side”, continues Marini. “In this sense we work on the one hand on the technological component, improving and integrating the hardware with constant research and development work. Then there is the entire software component, which is fundamental: analysts say that two thirds of the data stored by users are no longer used after their creation. It is a huge waste in terms of energy, with a great impact on the environment. For this reason, we include tools in our software that allow the customer to keep an eye on this aspect and reduce keep unnecessary files and data to a minimum. File management is a priority, depending on their importance and use.”

Giorgio Girelli, CEO of Aruba, explains how the reality of Ponte San Pietro is a model in terms of sustainability: “When we acquired this area, previously occupied by a textile company, we immediately recognized it as suitable for a campus of this kind thanks to two requirements: the presence of a hydroelectric plant, therefore the possibility of producing energy in an eco-sustainable way, and the possibility of using groundwater to cool the data rooms, through a complex system of closed circuits. in this way the water is constantly returned to the groundwater, simply with a few degrees more All the rest of the campus was then built with this same philosophy, shared by NetApp, for example with the installation of photovoltaic panels across Ponte San Pietro “. Aruba recently announced that it is the first Italian company to have received the declaration of compliance verification of the Data Centers of the Ponte San Pietro technological campus with the European Code of Conduct for Energy Efficiency of Data Centers (CoC), following the audit held by a third party verification body, such as Bureau Veritas.