Just four days ago, when Mexico was preparing to celebrate Father’s Day, the Minister of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation Arturo Zaldívar shared on networks, where he has become a kind of star, the gift that his wife had prepared for him. . A picturesque cake in the shape of a record player and a vinyl placed in the center: Reputationby Taylor Swift. “Thank you very much, Marianna for this beautiful and delicious cake. With my favorite song and the great Taylor Swift ”, she read in the message. The thousand expressions of affection from the minister for the singer, which in recent weeks have been made with more enthusiasm, have aroused criticism and cheers among her fans and detractors. The former president of the Supreme Court has responded with a letter in which he explains why he likes his songs.

It all started with the announcement that Swift would extend her tour The Eras Tour to Mexico, with three dates at the end of August 2023. Before this novelty, which was announced at the beginning of this month, Zaldívar had stated that he was a fan of the singer in some videos and publications. He had told that he received the record as a gift from her or had even commented on some of her songs as they came to light. But with the news of the tour he began to do it with more intensity. In a video from three weeks ago, he is seen working with his team when he allegedly found out that the artist announced the dates in Mexico. He is first seen surprised by the news and then he is seen running up with his workers laughing.

Zaldívar’s jokes and posts unleashed a cascade of reactions, many in the form of criticism. Some have already named him the swiftie [como se les dice a los fanáticos de Swift] most notable in Mexico. Others accuse him of using the singer’s image to gain followers. Some more risky have reproached her for occupying her time on this issue when she has more important things. In response to all these comments, the minister has published an opinion in the newspaper Millennium to defend his position, but mainly, the work of the American singer.

“Those who criticize me because I like Taylor Swift do not know what she represents for millions of women and young people in the world,” she commented on her Twitter account on Tuesday. In a letter that stands as a professed act of love, Zaldívar has assured that the singer “is a cry of rebellion, an example of intellectual honesty and a waste of dreams of all colors and sounds. Her lyrics remind us that it’s okay to be vulnerable, different, make mistakes and love yourself fully. For her authenticity, her courage and congruence ”.

To those who have accused him of being superficial, Zaldívar has responded: there is nothing trivial about Swift’s work. “They ignore what her story means for feminism, for young people, for the rights of people of sexual diversity, and for the construction of a more egalitarian, compassionate and inclusive society,” the minister defended. Those reasons, and others that he develops in his column, are the reason he listens to Taylor Swift, he has said. This Wednesday, the former president of the Court has published that same letter on his social networks in its English version.

The Mexican minister is not the only important figure to recognize the work of the artist, one of the biggest musical phenomena of the moment and whose fans are mainly adolescents. The president of Chile, Gabriel Boric, is another confessed supporter of Swift. The president assured this week that he sent him a letter asking him to include the country in his tour of Latin America. Even economist Paul Krugman published a column this week in The New York Times in which he admits that the artist is “a highly talented composer and musician with a remarkable stage presence.”

