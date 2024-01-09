Tulio Gomezthe largest shareholder of América de Cali, announced this Tuesday the team's interest in signing midfielder Arturo Vidal, one of the leaders of the Chilean national team, despite the fact that it has not qualified for the last two soccer World Cups.

“I heard that (Vidal) wanted to come play for América because the couple (Sonia Isaza) lives in Jamundí (Colombian town) and we called him and asked him about the conditions. The worst diligence is the one that is not done,” Gómez said about contacts with the 36-year-old midfielder, who has not yet responded.

“We asked if he wants to come to America and he hasn't answered, he answers between now and tomorrow (Wednesday), it's difficult, but you don't know. He must be a million dollar player, suddenly we offer him half. Everything “It is negotiated. It would be a good contract and he would be in the land of his beloved,” added the leader of America to Colombian media.

The career of Vidal, known as 'the King', includes having won 25 titles, including two Copa América with Chile (2015 and 2016). He has defended the shirts of Bayern Munich, Juventus, Barcelona and Inter Milan. Until last December

Vidal played with Brazilian Athletico Paranaense.

Vidal's partner

The possibility of Arturo Vidal playing in Colombia is real in large part because of his partner, the beautiful Sonia Isaza.



Sonia is a Colombian recognized for being a famous fitness model, who boasts of her spectacular body on social networks. She is also a businesswoman, coach and content creator.

Sonia is 35 years old and currently lives in Jamundí, Valle del Cauca, where Arturo has gone on several occasions, as the couple has recorded on their social networks.

Apparently the influence of his partner could influence the possibility that King Arthur decides to play for América de Cali.

SPORTS WITH EFE

