The MX League has distinguished itself in recent years by bringing some renowned international figures. In the last decade, soccer players such as Ronaldinho, André Pierre Gignac, Florian Thauvin, Dani Alves, Antonio Valencia, among others, came to Mexican soccer. According to recent news reports, Arturo vidal He could join this list and sign with an important Aztec football team.
The current soccer player flamenco He has said on more than one occasion that he would like to play in Liga MX and that his favorite team is Club América. However, the former Bayern Munich, Juventus, Barcelona and Inter Milan player would reach another heavyweight national soccer team.
According to the Brazilian portal Central Do Flamengo, the destination of the legendary Chilean midfielder for the next semester would be Mexican soccer. However, Las Águilas would not be his new home, but tigers.
This information indicates that the UANL team will try to add the 35-year-old midfielder to its ranks for the Apertura 2023 and that the board is willing to cover the salary earned by the Flamengo player.
This report indicates that Tigres expects Arturo Vidal to obtain an early termination of his contract, without any charge, in order to make him an offer and hire him in the summer market.
Vidal’s contract with Flamengo expires until December 2023, so Tigres will have to wait for the Brazilian club’s decision. In the event that the termination of the contract cannot be given, the cats could hire him as a free agent for the Clausura 2024.
