Chili can’t lift his head and the criticism after the 1-2 home defeat at the hands of Bolivia on the eighth date of the qualifying round 2026 World Cup they don’t stop.

Ricardo Gareca, The coach has not been able to find the team that can get out of the bottom of the table, the group is not playing well and the crisis is at rock bottom.

Arturo Vidal, who has been very strong in terms of his concepts, reacted against the coach and stated that “he would never have replaced Berizzo”, whom the coach replaced in the position.

“The former player of Barcelona and Juventus, who now plays for the Chilean Colo Coloalso questioned the coach’s decision to replace Ben Brereton in the first half of the match in Santiago,” said the EFE agency.

“I would never have changed Berizzo,” he added on his platform ‘Kick’, referring to the change of coach that the Chilean Football Federation made last January when the previous Argentine coach resigned.

“But since he didn’t give information to journalists… they got him fired! The press has cut off processes that were going well,” he added.

“Gareca got himself into a very difficult path,” said Vidal, who has not been called up by the Argentine for official matches either last year or America’s Cup as in the qualifying round.

“You can’t take Ben off. He’s going to kill Ben. I don’t understand the change. You have to take off Dávila or Osorio who are causing problems in midfield.“Ben is doing well in the one-on-one. He was looking for her well on the flanks,” said the ‘King’.

The midfielder then added: “I don’t understand the decision-making. They respect each other, because he is the coach, but I cannot understand what we are playing for.”

